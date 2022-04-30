Northern Trust Corp Sells 182,463 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of APA worth $92,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in APA by 7.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.39.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.