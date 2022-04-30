Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.86 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

