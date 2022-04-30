Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,249 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.70 and its 200 day moving average is $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.