Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,249 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MDB stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.70 and its 200 day moving average is $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MongoDB (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
