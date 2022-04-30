Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.60 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,265,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,985,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 334,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

