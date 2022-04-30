Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,513,000 after buying an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average of $209.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.