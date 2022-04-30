Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 50,858 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,858 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.5% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

TWTR opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

