Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $7,208,329. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.