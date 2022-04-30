Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,242 shares of company stock worth $45,612,042. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

