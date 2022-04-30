Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 31,400 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $2,575,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.