Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.86

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.86 and last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 1912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

