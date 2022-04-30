Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.74.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.