Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

