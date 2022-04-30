HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 140,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

