HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

