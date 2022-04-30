ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $695.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cowen from $725.00 to $695.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.85. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 419.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.