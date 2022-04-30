Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

