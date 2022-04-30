Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $216.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Shares of BA opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.76. Boeing has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

