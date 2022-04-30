James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.15

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

