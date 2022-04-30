Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

