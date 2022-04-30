Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.38 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average is $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.88 and a 12 month high of $276.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

