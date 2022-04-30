BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 140.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

BGNE stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

