Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 62,800 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Friday. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.