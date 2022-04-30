Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

