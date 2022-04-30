978,474 Shares in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 978,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FEUZ opened at $38.48 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.
