978,474 Shares in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 978,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

Shares of FEUZ opened at $38.48 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.