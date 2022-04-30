Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

