First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.20 Million Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,419,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $46,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.