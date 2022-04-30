HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $379.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.11 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.