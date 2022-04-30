First Trust Advisors LP Buys 60,820 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $49,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

CINF stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.