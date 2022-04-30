First Trust Advisors LP Buys 224,543 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

