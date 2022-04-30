First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $47,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.