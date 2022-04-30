First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 306,202 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,725,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $44,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Horizon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 927,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 181,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.38 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

