First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $46,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Grifols by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.