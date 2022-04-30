First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $43,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $915,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,522,500 and sold 47,172 shares valued at $2,551,157. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.