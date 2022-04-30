Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $47,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xerox by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

