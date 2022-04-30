Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

