First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,502 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $49,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $274.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day moving average is $294.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.