First Trust Advisors LP Buys 34,504 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $46,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

EXAS opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $54.79 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

