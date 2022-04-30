Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.92.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.