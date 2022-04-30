Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
