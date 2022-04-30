Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

