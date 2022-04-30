Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Methanex stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

