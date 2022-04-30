LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ RAMP opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

