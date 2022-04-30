Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE SWX opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

