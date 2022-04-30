Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.39.
Shares of INFI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
