Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.