SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.
SEAS opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $4,935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
