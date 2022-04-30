SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SEAS opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $4,935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

