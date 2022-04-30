PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after buying an additional 160,039 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.