Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.09.

TDC stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

