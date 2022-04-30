Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

RDN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Radian Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

