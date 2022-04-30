RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE RES opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. RPC has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.78 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RPC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

