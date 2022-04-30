Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of SWX opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $18,315,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

