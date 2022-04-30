Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

