Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.09.

TDC opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

